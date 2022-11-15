Woman found dead in DTLA

A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.

The 30-year-old victim died at the scene, police said.

A male suspect was seen leaving the scene, officials added.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.