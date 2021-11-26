Woman entrepreneur finds success in staging homes on the real estate market

At a time of thanks, many of us take into account that for which we are thankful.

Meet an entrepreneur who started her business in her garage and is using her gift of home design to give back. Add in her family story of sobriety and you'll see there's so much more to Samantha Senia and the company she founded 14 years ago, Elite Home Staging.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Senia set up shop at a Vernon area warehouse. There are rows and rows of furniture and accessories to turn a home up for sale into a dream house.

Senia is not a designer by trade but always did have a designer's eye after owning and decorating four homes herself.

After a divorce, this mother of two decided to go into the home design business and started staging homes. She approached real estate companies and got in on the staging concept early on.

Senia now has nine stylists and 20 employees overall. This year, her 22-year-old daughter joined her team while also attending college.

Mom and daughter also are marking a major milestone, sobriety. They share their story on their podcast "The Power of We." Among their guests music artist Flavor flav with his own story of sobriety.

Elite Home Staging is furnishing million-dollar homes on the real estate market. Creating a clean model home look helps drive up the price creating a win for the seller.

A win for Senia is being able to give back. Working with the Midnight Mission Homeless Services, this year alone, she has donated $250,000 in furniture to their HomeLight Family Living Apartments.

