Woman dies after being hit by two different hit-and-run drivers in Anaheim

A woman pedestrian was struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Anaheim Thursday minutes apart and sustained fatal injuries.

A witness who heard the first collision at 2:42 a.m. on La Palma Avenue at Maple Street went to check on the victim, who appeared to be dead, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said. Then, another vehicle -- a tan car -- also ran over the victim and kept going, Carringer added.

The victim is a 36-year-old homeless woman whose name was withheld until investigators can notify her family, Carringer said.

Police were trying to find video surveillance footage, but were also asking any potential witnesses to call 714-765-1474.

