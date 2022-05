The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in an abandoned home overnight in Van Nuys has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Ranchito Avenue and Oxnard Street.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman was found shot to death inside the home. Her name has not yet been released.

The suspect's name has also been withheld at this time.