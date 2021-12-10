Woman critically injured during shooting on 210 freeway in Pasadena, suspect sought

A woman was shot and critically injured while driving on the 210 freeway in Pasadena Thursday night.

Officers are searching for the suspect who opened fire on the 27-year-old.

The California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving eastbound on the 210 freeway near Lincoln Ave. around 7:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred. It is not known what led up to the shooting or if the victim knew the suspect.

Following the shooting, the woman drove herself to Huntington Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to her face and arm. She is listed in critical condition, according to CHP officials.

Anyone with information or anyone who might have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact Detective M. Yasutake of the CHP's Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.

