Woman becomes brother’s caregiver after COVID-19 death in family

As she looked at his smile Annette Rios gave her brother a hug.

"Ronnie has me forever," she says.

That hug from Ronnie’s sister Annette means more to Ronnie Rios than you could possibly imagine. He has Down syndrome and a few other health issues. He has also just recovered from COVID-19.

Ronnie had pneumonia and was in the hospital. He says he felt horrible while in a hospital bed, but now he feels better.

Annette does too. She too became sick with COVID-19. She says the illness costed her job.

In total, six members of Annette’s family in Rialto got COVID-19, but it was her 85-year-old mother, Fabiola, who suffered the most.

Advertisement

Annette says, "I love my mom so much. I’ll really miss her."

Her mom died on January 5. Speaking emotionally, she said, she could afford cremation but her mom "...didn’t want to be cremated."

So, the family is asking for help to bury her because that’s what they say she wanted.

Annette says, "I think it’s better that she have what she wanted... as a last wish... and if she’s looking down on us that would make her happy."

That’s why the family has set up a GoFundMe page called Help Fabiola Rest In Peace. They say they really need help, but there is something else.

Ronnie’s mother was his caretaker. They were inseparable. So now, Annette will become Ronnie’s caretaker.

Looking at him she says, "He does have me forever."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.