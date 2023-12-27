Woman beaten to death with sledgehammer at El Camino College in Torrance, suspect arrested

article

Deputies have arrested a man for allegedly beating a woman to death with a sledgehammer on the campus of El Camino College in Torrance over the weekend.

Jeffery Davis, 40, was arrested in connection with the attack on Christmas Eve, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 24, on the El Camino College campus. Deputies were called out to the 16000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance after reports of an assault. According to deputies, a woman in her 60s was on campus collecting recyclables when Davis allegedly attacked her with a sledgehammer. The victim was taken to the hospital, but died on Christmas Day from her injuries.

Deputies said they located and arrested Davis not far from campus. They did not say what may have motivated the attack, and that there were no other suspects at this time. Deputies are still investigating the attack. Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives by calling 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.

This attack happened while El Camino College was closed for winter recess.