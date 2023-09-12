Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested for Buena Park Target fire

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Buena Park
FOX 11

Target fire in Buena Park deemed ‘suspicious’ by authorities

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BUENA PARK, Calif. - A woman has been arrested for allegedly intentionally setting a fire in a Buena Park Target store earlier this month.

The fire happened back on Sept. 5. Just after 7:15 p.m. that night, crews from the Orange County Fire Department were called out to the Target store in the 7500 block of Orangethorpe Avenue for reports of a fire in the store. 

A video taken by a customer showed the flames reaching the ceiling after burning through the children’s clothing section. The store’s sprinkler system kept the flames at bay until a worker rushed in with a fire extinguisher.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Suspicious’ fire sparks inside Buena Park Target

At the time investigators called the fire suspicious. Then on Tuesday, officials said the fire was set intentionally, and was meant to act as a distraction, while the woman accused of setting the fire was able to steal baby formula. Buena Park Police announced Tuesday that they'd arrested 40-year-old Cynthia Torres for allegedly starting the fire.

The department said that more details on their investigation would be released at a later date.

All told, the fire cost about $500,000 in damages to the store, and another $1 million in retail loss, primarily due to water and smoke damage, police said.