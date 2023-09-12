Woman arrested for Buena Park Target fire

A woman has been arrested for allegedly intentionally setting a fire in a Buena Park Target store earlier this month.

The fire happened back on Sept. 5. Just after 7:15 p.m. that night, crews from the Orange County Fire Department were called out to the Target store in the 7500 block of Orangethorpe Avenue for reports of a fire in the store.

A video taken by a customer showed the flames reaching the ceiling after burning through the children’s clothing section. The store’s sprinkler system kept the flames at bay until a worker rushed in with a fire extinguisher.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Suspicious’ fire sparks inside Buena Park Target

At the time investigators called the fire suspicious. Then on Tuesday, officials said the fire was set intentionally, and was meant to act as a distraction, while the woman accused of setting the fire was able to steal baby formula. Buena Park Police announced Tuesday that they'd arrested 40-year-old Cynthia Torres for allegedly starting the fire.

The department said that more details on their investigation would be released at a later date.

All told, the fire cost about $500,000 in damages to the store, and another $1 million in retail loss, primarily due to water and smoke damage, police said.