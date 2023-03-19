Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping in Ventura

A woman was arrested in Ventura after she allegedly tried to kidnap a child from a shopping center parking lot.

The incident happened Thursday in the 7800 block of Telegraph Road, according to police.

The father of the young child told police the suspect, later identified as 56-year-old Christine Brown, approached him as he was pushing a shopping cart with his child seated inside. That's when the suspect grabbed his child and tried to lift the child out of the seat, the father said. A struggle ensued between Brown and the father, authorities said. An off-duty police officer who was in the area when the incident happened was able to intervene. Brown tried to run away but was detained a short time later, officials said.

The child and father were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Brown was arrested for attempted kidnappings, battery, and child endangerment, police said.