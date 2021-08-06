Woman and child injured by vehicle in Venice; driver taken into custody

A driver was taken into custody Friday after allegedly hitting a woman and child in Venice.

The pair were injured about 8:45 a.m. at Speedway and Galleon Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Their injuries were not believed life-threatening, police said.

Details of the collision were not immediately available, and the age of the child was not disclosed.

The motorist was taken into custody at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

