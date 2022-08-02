Woman alleges harassment from landlord, claims he removed her toilet

A woman who was evicted from her home alleges her landlord harassed her and removed her toilet.

Ana Elsa Hernandez, 72, has lived in her rented garage for seven years. The unit was previously cited as substandard by the LA City Housing Department.

The landlord has allegedly been looking to evict Hernandez for some time. He recently removed the toilet and shower, reportedly to upgrade the unit so it can pass city inspection.

But Hernandez says she is being denied essential services and is being forced to walk to a local laundromat instead.

Community members held a press conference Tuesday in South LA to show support for Hernandez.

"Ana’s story is one of many cases of unchecked harassment of tenants throughout Los Angeles as the Housing Department and City Attorney are still not enforcing an anti-harassment law that went into effect nearly a year ago," read a statement from the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment-Los Angeles (ACCE).