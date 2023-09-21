Woman admits to setting 4 fires in Reseda within 72 hours

A woman has been charged with arson after she admitted to setting multiple fires reported in the Reseda area last week over a 72-hour period.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, Yoryett Salazar was arrested Wednesday after admitting to setting four of the 14 suspicious fires.

Surveillance video shared from businesses confirmed Salazar's involvement, officials said.

Salazar has been charged previously with various felonies and misdemeanors, authorities said.

The fires involved rubbish, debris, and grass in the Reseda area, according to the LAFD. Damage was minimal, officials added.

No one was injured.

One household was forced to move due to smoke issues when their backyard was set on fire. One of the residents in that home was a pregnant woman.

The family told FOX 11 that they've had issues with fires being lit by people staying in the Santa Ana riverbed that borders the back of the property and that one of those people came to their home after the fire, telling them a woman was responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAFD Arson Tip Line: 213-893-9850.