Woman accused of shooting bow and arrow leads hours-long standoff in Malibu

The Brief A woman is suspected of possibly shooting off a bow and arrow at a beach in Malibu. The woman wanted in connection to the alleged incident went on to lead a 9-hour standoff with police. No one was hit by the arrow.



A woman holed up inside a beachfront Malibu home, refusing commands from sheriff's deputies to exit, was taken into custody after a nearly nine-hour standoff Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to the home in the 25000 block of Malibu Road, near Pepperdine University, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

FOX 11's crew at the scene reports the woman may have shot an arrow at people on the beach. No one was hit by the arrow.

Aerial footage of the home showed what appeared to be trash scattered on the sand in front of the residence, along with towels and other items on the upper balcony.

The woman was taken into custody as of 7:20 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.