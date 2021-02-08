Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend multiple times following 2-day long argument

A Victorville woman was arrested on Thursday, accused of stabbing her boyfriend multiple times following a two-day long argument, police said.

Kelliana Matthews, 26, was charged with attempted murder and is being held in jail on a $1 million bond. She is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court Monday afternoon.

Deputies said that prior to the attack, the victim had been in an argument over the last two days with his girlfriend, who was identified as Matthews.

Victorville Police said that on Feb. 4, Matthews was arguing with her boyfriend in front of a residence in the 13900 block of Victoria Drive. During the argument, Matthews allegedly began stabbing the 26-year-old victim with a knife.

He sustained multiple wounds to his upper and lower torso and was able to get away from the scene and drive himself to the hospital, police said.

As deputies were investigating the stabbing, Matthews arrived at the hospital. Deputies were notified and arrested Matthews without incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to contact Deputy J. Ortega at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

