Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Police in Missouri arrested 32-year-old Brittany Wilson on Christmas Eve for the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

According to a news release, police found Wilson standing outside her boyfriend’s home Friday night at 11:05, covered in blood. KFVS reported officers spotted a sword on the lawn.

While authorities questioned Wilson outside, investigators made their way inside to discover the body of a deceased male in the basement. Police said the body had suffered a fresh stab wound.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim, waiting for his family to be notified of his death.

Brittany Wilson, 32, is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Police arrested Wilson and transported her to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail. Prosecutors presented the case to Judge Frank E. Miller who issued a warrant on Wilson for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

She’s being held on a $2 million bond.

This story was reported from Atlanta.