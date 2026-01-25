Winter weather forces flight cancelations, delays at airports nationwide, including LAX

The Brief Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed nationwide Sunday, disrupting travel at major airports including LAX. Travelers arriving at LAX felt the ripple effects of severe winter weather impacting other parts of the country, particularly flights from the Midwest and East Coast. Some travelers arriving in Southern California expressed relief and excitement about the milder weather after experiencing delays and winter conditions elsewhere.



On Sunday, many travelers were hit with cancellations and delays at some of the country's busiest airports, including LAX.

More than 11,000 flights were canceled nationwide Sunday.

Despite the mild temperatures in Los Angeles, some people still felt the ripple effect of the storms and bitter cold weather sweeping across the country. Delays and cancellations caused some chaos for travelers trying to get to their destinations this weekend.

Dozens of travelers in puffy coats packed the baggage claims at LAX Sunday. Many were relieved to be where it’s well above 50 degrees.

"A couple days of warmup, I'm here for training for work, so it will be nice to have a break," one traveler said.

While Los Angeles isn't experiencing snow or freezing rain like other parts of the country, travelers flying in from the Midwest were feeling the impact of the massive winter storm hitting other regions of the U.S.

As of late afternoon Sunday, Los Angeles International Airport saw more than 200 delays and more than 200 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Many of those delays stemmed from flights coming into LAX from cities like Salt Lake City, Denver, and Chicago.

"So we were delayed for about an hour and a half or so. Apparently, what I heard was the plane got stuck in the snow," said Ewain Gwynne, who was traveling through LAX from the Midwest.

Some of the flights seeing the highest number of cancellations into LAX Sunday were flights coming from the East Coast, from cities like New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

Some travelers who did land in Southern California Sunday were actually excited to go outside.

"Very happy. We haven't gone outside yet, so we don't know how warm it is yet. It looks like there's no snowstorm, so we're looking forward to it," said Dwight White.