Winning $473M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona, lottery officials say

Someone in Arizona is about to become a multimillionaire, after they purchased the winning $473 million ticket to the Powerball drawing on April 27.

According to Arizona Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a QuikTrip near Gilbert and Warner Roads.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 and the power ball is 4. The Power Play is 2. The jackpot is $473 million, the largest jackpot won on a single ticket in Arizona history.

Lottery officials said the jackpot increased from earlier estimates due to strong ticket sales.

"It is a life-changing moment for this winner," Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a statement. "It also means millions of dollars to our state's economy, to this winner's community, and to the vital programs and services funded by Arizona Lottery ticket sales."

The lucky winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment of $283.3 million.