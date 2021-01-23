Winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket sold at Michigan grocery store

A Michigander is the lucky winner of the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at a Kroger store in Novi, a suburb of Detroit. The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24.

"Someone in Michigan woke up to life-changing news this morning, and Kroger Michigan congratulates the newest Michigan multimillionaire," said Rachel Hurst, a regional spokeswoman for the grocery chain. She declined to comment further.

Information about the winner has not been made public.

Other big winners were Match 5 winners in Florida (two), Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York (two) and Pennsylvania, according to the Mega Millions site.

Match 5 + Megaplier winning tickets were also sold in North Carolina and Virginia.

Advertisement

The $1 billion prize is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. It had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery's next estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Friday night's drawing came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.

Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday's jackpot. Three tickets for a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions estimated jackpot would be $739.6 million before taxes.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are incredibly steep, at one in 302.5 million.

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This story was reported in Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.