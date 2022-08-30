Windsor Hills crash: Pregnant mom Asherey Ryan, infant son to be laid to rest

A pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn child who were killed in the devastating Windsor Hills crash earlier this month will be laid to rest Tuesday.

The celebration of life for Asherey Ryan, Alonzo Quintero, and Armani Lester will be held at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood at 11 a.m. Guests are asked to wear purple, and masks are recommended but not required.

Asherey Ryan and her unborn child were killed in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that left six people dead. Her infant son was also killed. (Photos provided by family) (FOX 11)

The three will be buried at Inglewood Cemetery.

Ryan, who would have turned 24-years-old next month, was on her way to a doctor's appointment when the driver of a Mercedes was speeding through a red light and hit her car, killing her, her son Alonzo and her unborn child. Her boyfriend and father of Armani, Reynold Lester, was also killed.

RELATED:

"There's always going to be a hole in my heart," Ryan's sister Cotie Davis told FOX 11. "My sister who I grew up with every day. She was like my best friend."





