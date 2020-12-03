Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
6
Hard Freeze Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Wilson Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Updated just in
Wildfires
FOX 11

Crestmore Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - Strong Santa Ana winds carried a fire that began in a mulch pile Thursday in the Jurupa Valley area, setting a nearby pallet yard and threatening surrounding structures.

The Wilson Fire was first reported around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Brown Avenue and Wilson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported.

Shortly after the fire erupted, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that the fire had jumped Brown Ave and extended into a nearby pallet yard threatening multiple structures. Multiple large mulch piles were fully involved. 

Multiple engine crews and truck companies from the county, Riverside Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames spreading rapidly in the storage yard.

By 12:30 p.m., about two acres within the yard had been consumed, and power lines had collapsed, according to reports from the scene.

A school and church were adjacent to the yard, but crews were keeping the flames away from the structures.

The blaze originated in a mulch pile just inside San Bernardino County and was driven by easterly winds into Jurupa Valley, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were requested for traffic control and to close Wilson, between Brown and Fleetwood Drive.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

CNS contributed to this report.