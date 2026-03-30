Car plows into Wilmington Branch Library following 2-vehicle crash
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LOS ANGELES - A two-vehicle crash resulted in one of the cars plowing into the Wilmington Branch Library, authorities said.
What we know:
An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Following the collision, one of the vehicles involved crashed into the library located at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and M Street in the Wilmington area.
One person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. No other injuries were reported at the scene.
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What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information was immediately released.
The Source: This story was reported using information from the Los Angeles Police Department.