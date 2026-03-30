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Car plows into Wilmington Branch Library following 2-vehicle crash

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Published  March 30, 2026 12:37pm PDT
Wilmington
FOX 11
article

The Brief

    •  A two-car collision in Wilmington sent one vehicle careening into the Wilmington Branch Library late Monday morning.
    •  Paramedics transported one individual to an area hospital following the crash.
    • No other injuries were reported. 

LOS ANGELES - A two-vehicle crash resulted in one of the cars plowing into the Wilmington Branch Library, authorities said.

What we know:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Following the collision, one of the vehicles involved crashed into the library located at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and M Street in the Wilmington area.

One person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

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What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information was immediately released.

The Source: This story was reported using information from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

WilmingtonCrime and Public Safety