Car plows into Wilmington Branch Library following 2-vehicle crash

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The Brief A two-car collision in Wilmington sent one vehicle careening into the Wilmington Branch Library late Monday morning. Paramedics transported one individual to an area hospital following the crash. No other injuries were reported.



A two-vehicle crash resulted in one of the cars plowing into the Wilmington Branch Library, authorities said.

What we know:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Following the collision, one of the vehicles involved crashed into the library located at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and M Street in the Wilmington area.

One person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

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What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information was immediately released.