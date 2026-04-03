Hazmat crews neutralize chemical leak at Wilmington shipping yard

The Brief Hazmat crews investigated a chemical leak from a 40-foot shipping container in a Wilmington yard Friday morning, later identified as sodium hydroxide. Authorities established a perimeter and isolated the rig, though port officials confirmed that all other shipping operations continued without interruption. The LAFD reported no airborne threat to the public.



Emergency crews and hazardous materials specialists stabilized a chemical leak Friday at a shipping facility in Wilmington.

The incident, involving a 40-foot trailer, triggered a multi-agency response to ensure the safety of the surrounding port area.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene at 920 W. Harry Bridges Blvd. around 9:10 a.m. following reports of a possible gaseous leak. An investigation revealed the substance was identified as sodium hydroxide.

LAFD spokeswoman Jennifer Middleton confirmed the product does not pose an airborne threat, stating, "This product poses no health hazard other than a topical irritation when touched."

A perimeter was established to isolate the container while LAPD hazardous materials handlers assisted in opening and off-loading the unit.

Officials emphasized that the situation was contained quickly without any major disruptions.

What's next:

Hazardous materials handlers will complete the off-loading of the shipping container to ensure the trailer is entirely cleared of the chemical.

Port authorities and fire officials will likely conduct a follow-up review to determine the cause of the leak and ensure the container is properly disposed of or cleaned for future use.