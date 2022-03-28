Will Smith, Chris Rock settled feud after Oscars, Diddy says

article

It looks like the Chris Rock and Will Smith feud may be over.

That's according to Diddy, who says everything was worked out between the two after the shocking on-stage slap Smith handed Rock during Sunday night's Oscars ceremony.

Diddy told Page Six the two hashed it out at the Oscars After Party hosted by Vanity Fair.

"That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," Diddy told the publication.

He didn't go into further details.

"It's all love," he added. "They're brothers."

Smith apologized on stage while accepting his very first Oscar Award for Best Actor, but didn't mention Rock specifically.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I'm not crying for winning an award," he said during his emotional speech. "It's not about winning an award for me; it's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?" Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The joke missed, badly.

Smith walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a "G.I. Jane" joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

Smith shouted at Rock to "keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth," and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act.

TOPSHOT - US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

Smith shared what Washington told him: "At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you."

"I’m hoping the Academy invites me back," Will Smith said, as he concluded his on-stage remarks.

A representative for Rock didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

After the show, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement saying it "does not condone violence of any form."

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that it was aware of the incident.

"The incident involved one individual slapping another," the statement read. "The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

The confrontation overshadowed Smith’s milestone accomplishment. He was previously nominated twice for best actor, for his role in "Ali" in 2002 and "The Pursuit of Happyness" in 2007. In those films, he portrayed real-life characters: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali and Chris Garner, a homeless salesman.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Actor Will Smith attends the UK Premiere of "King Richard" at The Curzon Mayfair on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This time, Smith won against formidable competition including Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington — who won his first and only best actor Oscar award in 2002 over Smith for "Training Day."

Pinkett Smith was also the subject of jokes from Rock when he hosted the Oscars in 2016. She did not attend the Oscars that year, saying at the time her decision stemmed from a lack of diversity among award nominees and how Black artists were not properly represented.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.