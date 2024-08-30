Closure at Will Rogers State Beach lifted following sewage spill

Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, an ocean water closure has been lifted at Will Rogers State Beach.

A stretch of the coastline was closed following a 6,700 gallon sewage spill.

According to the LA County Department of Public Health, a low flow diverter on the affected storm drain successfully redirected the sewage discharge, which prevented the sewage from contaminating the ocean.

The closure, which was issued from Sunset Blvd. one half mile south and one half mile north, was lifted.

Public Health officials said tree roots on the line around the 17300 block of Sunset Blvd, at Paseo Miramar, backed up the line. The drain coming out of the ocean near Sunset and PCH was ground zero for the closure.

SUGGESTED: Labor Day weekend expected to be busiest travel period on record

Information on county beach conditions is available 24 hours a day by calling 800-525-5662 or online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.