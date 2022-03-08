Wildlife photographer still going strong at 84

On this International Women's Day we found a woman, who travels internationally and is sure to inspire. Sally Foster is a wildlife photographer out of Maryland. At 84-years old, she may have you wondering what you'll be doing in your 80s.



Whether it's bear in action in Alaska or ice monkeys in Japan, Foster has captured such wildlife on camera and continues to do so well into her golden years of life.



She's been doing photography her whole life, but it's her international travels that are so inspiring. When the COVID pandemic hit these were the trips she had to postpone: Alaska, Kenya, Yellowstone, Florida, and Vietnam.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo courtesy Sally Foster

Foster lives in Maryland and took to photographing her hometown when the pandemic postponed her international photography tours. She found the beauty in her neighborhood mother nature itself, flowers, an owl, birds. Foster says, "I just made do with what I could in the neighborhood, and it worked out fine."



Foster shares life with her collie, Adda Rose. She'd been in the Peace Corps in Brazil, and worked in DC. Her photography work has been in magazines like Lonely Planet. Foster has been to more than 50 countries.



In California, she photographed migrant workers and took a workshop by the legendary Ansel Adams. Right now, she is photographing birds in Florida.

