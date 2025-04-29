Residential burglaries in Altadena burn area surging, authorities say

The Brief Burglars are targeting homes in the Altadena burn zone, including both undamaged and debris-filled properties. Residents are taking measures to deter theft, such as staying in RVs on destroyed properties. The Altadena Sheriff's substation is increasing patrols and has been arresting more suspects.



Residential burglaries in the Altadena burn area have surged more than 400% compared to last year, according to the Altadena Sheriff's Department.

Following the wildfires, authorities have increased patrols to combat the rise in looting, as residents and business owners face an alarming second wave of thefts.

What we know:

The Altadena Sheriff's Department confirmed a significant increase in burglaries immediately after the fires, which initially decreased when streets were shut down.

However, as access has improved for recovery efforts, a second surge of looting has occurred, prompting extra patrols in the area.

Some homes, like one off Athens, have been burglarized three times since the fires.

Burglars are not only targeting undamaged homes, but also debris-filled properties, where burglars dressed with semi-official looking yellow vests, are looking for things like copper wire.

One resident is living in an RV next to his burned-out property to protect what's left.

What they're saying:

Lt. Ethan Marquez acknowledged the situation, stating, "Yes, there are people who are trying to take advantage of the situation."

"It does seem to be going up again" he added.

He said they are adding extra patrols and deputies have been arresting a lot more people.

What you can do:

The Altadena Sheriff's Department encourages residents to request extra patrols at their homes by emailing them at altadenahomecheck@lausd.org to be added to a list for periodic checks. Please include your name, address, and home number deputies can call.

What's next:

The community is questioning why entry restrictions similar to those in the Pacific Palisades have not been implemented to curb the thefts.

The Sheriff's Department continues to monitor the situation and adjust patrols as needed.

