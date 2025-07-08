Whittier residents call for planning commissioner’s removal over controversial ICE costume

Community members in Whittier are calling for the removal of City Planning Commissioner Richard Quirk, accusing him of racist behavior in a social media video.

The video shows Quirk and his husband, Paul Ramirez, dressed up as an ICE agent and an undocumented immigrant at a costume party in April.

On Tuesday, a coalition of residents called Whittier Change and councilmember Mary Ann Pacheco held a press conference calling for Quirk's immediate removal or resignation.

Pacheco called the video an insult. "As the daughter of immigrants now seeing the raids in our city and state, unfairly targeting immigrants, I have to take a stand."

The other side:

In an interview with FOX 11, Ramirez said the video was taken in April, before the raids occurred.

"That was a parody. It was a joke. We had just married banners, you know, on our costumes, but certainly not done in a racist manner. I'm the son of immigrants. I'm married to a man whose grandparents are Italian immigrants. And you have to remember that this parody costume was done before all of these activities took place. So when I said, would I do it today? No, of course not."

Ramirez claims he and Quirk are actually the ones being targeted for being openly gay Republicans. He also insists the criticism over the video started after he and Quirk were at a Fourth of July flag-waving event last week.

"So I think they're using this to weaponize the narrative against gay conservatives."

Pacheco says she has a clear record of supporting LGBTQ+ rights, and that Ramirez' claims are a "smokescreen", adding that they have a right to their politics and costumes, but that Quirk does not represent a community where immigration authorities have carried out several raids.

City officials have not commented on the matter. A City Council meeting is planned for Tuesday night where Ramirez plans to read the following statement, "My name is Paul Ramirez. My husband and I are the subject of online outrage, including from Councilwoman Pacheco. This all started with a GOP 4th of July flag-waving event in Whittier. It wasn’t long before local social media branded us "racists Nazis". Former Whittier mayoral candidate Rolando Cano falsely claimed that we were "throwing rocks at passing cars". No evidence, no photos, no police reports, just lies. When I challenged Cano and requested a retraction, he dredged up an old costume party photo. Would I wear that costume today? No—times have changed, and I’m empathetic to my community and my Latino roots. This is the standard playbook for slandering conservatives, especially gay ones. These attacks are rooted in homophobia. Why is Councilwoman Pacheco accusing us of "unethical conduct and racist behavior" without seeking us for comment? She says I’m the "MAGA anti-immigrant Campaign Manager" to Joe Vinatieri" when I never managed his or anyone’s campaign. Reckless, irresponsible claims devoid of fact. Clearly Councilwoman Pacheco does not care about the facts. That’s how the DoubleTree in Whittier was vandalized. A misinformed mob, weaponized, ironically trashing an immigrant-owned business. Richard Quirk is the grandson of Italian Immigrants who came through Ellis Island. I’m a Latino, the son of Mexican immigrants, born in East Los Angeles, proud of my heritage. To suggest we are anti-immigrant is insulting. It dismisses our personal experience with racism and homophobia. Let’s be clear – This isn’t about immigration, it’s about targeting openly gay men who proudly represent their community. Being gay, Mexican and Republican is not easy, it’s like wearing a "Kick me" sign. Something we’ve had to get used to. Our home and vehicles have been vandalized and we have been the victim of absurd online accusations. This is homophobia and bigotry masquerading as righteous outrage. Even more disappointing is Councilwoman Pacheco taking the bait, fueling online misinformation for political gain. A reckless crusade, devoid of fact."