Major SNAP changes: How CalFresh benefits are changing in California

The Brief California families on CalFresh will see a minor monthly payment increase starting Oct. 1 to keep up with food inflation. Stricter federal rules and work requirements could cause thousands of state residents to lose their food aid over time. The state must now cover a much larger share of running the program, creating major budget strains for California.



California households relying on CalFresh will receive modest payment increases to keep pace with food inflation, but sweeping structural changes to federal food assistance threaten long-term participation and state finances.

What we know:

The cost-of-living adjustments now in effect raise maximum monthly payments for a single-person household from $298 to $306, while a family of four will see payments rise from $994 to $1,023 per month.

These adjustments apply across the 48 contiguous states, including California, where grocery prices have risen 2.2% over the past year.

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At the same time, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by President Donald Trump fundamentally alters how CalFresh is funded.

Starting Oct. 1, states must cover 75% of program administrative costs, up from the historical 50-50 split. Anti-hunger advocacy group Food Research & Action Center estimates states will need to raise between $3 million and $670 million to offset lost administrative funds, with California identified as one of the hardest-hit states.

Dig deeper:

The law expands work requirements to able-bodied adults without dependents aged 18 to 64, raising the upper threshold from age 54.

Families with dependents aged 14 and older no longer qualify for work requirement exemptions.

The law also ends food aid eligibility for a small pool of noncitizens who previously qualified.

Nationally, total enrollment dropped from 42 million to 36 million following the passage of the law.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the California Legislature will fully cover the growing financial obligation without cutting services from other safety net programs.

The California Department of Social Services has not yet detailed how local county offices will manage the expanded administrative workloads despite receiving reduced federal funds.

The precise number of Californians who will ultimately lose coverage due to the new work requirements and noncitizen exclusions is unclear.

Timeline:

The federal tax and spending law was enacted in July 2025, initiating the transition to stricter food assistance rules.

On Oct. 1, annual inflation adjustments go into effect alongside the new administrative funding mandate requiring states to cover 75% of operational costs.

Looking further ahead to October 2027, states will face direct financial penalties if their payment error rates exceed 6%. Policy analysts project California could owe over $1 billion annually if its payment error rate remains above that federal threshold.

What's next:

State agencies across California will continue adjusting their budgets to absorb the initial shift in operational costs while monitoring local enrollment drop-offs.

Advocates expect Sacramento lawmakers to consider new revenue options or program restrictions during upcoming budget sessions to avoid severe payment penalties set to begin in 2027.