What are the secrets to a long life?

LOS ANGELES - What are the secrets to a long life?

FOX 11's Christina Pascucci is on a quest to find out! 

Hear from three people - including a couple centenarians! - on what you can do.

Jim, age 91

What's the secret to a long life? Jim Ledbetter shares what keeps him young.

Graziela, age 103

What are the secrets to a long life? Graziela Marcovici has some tips.

Marjorie, age 102

What's the secret to living to 102? Marjorie Arnold reveals her secret.