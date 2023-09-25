WGA writers celebrate tentative deal with Hollywood studios

It was Sunday night, just as the sun was setting to begin the Jewish High Holy day of Yom Kippur, when many striking WGA writers received word that union negotiators had reached a tentative agreement on a contract with the AMPTP. It was day 146 of the writers' strike. For many writers, Monday was a day of thankfulness and hope.

Bernard Hiller is a writer and actor. He spent part of the day at the Temple of the Arts at Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, "praying that we al get along."

Hiller is a member of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. As he listened to prayers Monday, he said he's please to hear about the tentative WGA agreement, and prays for labor peace in the entertainment world, and for an end to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WGA reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios, potentially ending months-long strike

Hiller said he's walked both picket lines, where he said he's seen incredible solidarity.

Hours before the agreement was announced Sunday, FOX 11 spoke to multiple picketers outside their demonstration at CBS Television City. Some on the line spoke about how difficult, both emotionally and financially, the strike has been for them.

"I'm actually in the process of declaring bankruptcy," said writer Kimberly Barrante. That's how rough the strike has been on her. After five months of walking the picket line, she said she's thrilled about the news. "I love writing, I want to get back to work," she said.

Writers went on strike back in May, asking for increases in royalty payments for streaming content and guarantees against the encroachment of artificial intelligence, month other things. So far, no official details of the agreement have been announced, but in their announcement Sunday, the WGA said thedeal included "exceptional, meaningful gains and protections.

Because it's still a tentative deal, the strike has not ended. Nonetheless picket signs will come down, and WGA members are encouraged to join SAG-AFTRA picket lines.

SUGGESTED: Writers strike: When you can expect your favorite shows to return

Actress Frances Fisher has been on the picket lines since day one.

"I wasn't around in 1960 when there was a double strike," she said, but added she's been impressed with the entertainment industry unions and their solidarity in the fight with the AMPTP.

When asked how much she thought the double strike impacted the AMPTP, Fisher said simply, "I think we scared the hell out of them."

Back at Yom Kippur services, Hiller agrees with Fisher.

"Having been an actor, a writer and an acting coach as well, I'm thrilled that finally we settled, because it's like a family argument," he said. "We have to work together. WE cannot make a movie or TV show without community."

Now that the deal with the AMPTP and the WGA has been approved in principal, it will have to go before the union members for a vote.