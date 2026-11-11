Westminster police execute search warrant tied to illegal gambling investigation

The Brief Westminster police served a search warrant on an alleged illegal gambling operation Wednesday morning. The raid took place just before 10 a.m. in the 6000 block of Apache Road, near Garden Grove Boulevard. It is currently unclear how many people were detained or arrested at the scene.



Detectives with the Westminster Police Department executed a search warrant at a home connected to an alleged illegal gambling operation on Wednesday.

What we know:

Westminster detectives served a search warrant just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 6000 block of Apache Road, located near Garden Grove Boulevard.

Authorities confirmed an estimated 11 people were detained from different parts of the home and the backyard.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed investigators going in and out of the home while collecting evidence. While searching the home, investigators found four suspected gambling machines, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

All 11 suspects were arrested on multiple charges, including illegal gambling, drug possession, parole violation and warrants for their arrests.

What they're saying:

"The Westminster Police Department does not tolerate illegal gambling establishments, commonly known as "slaphouses," within our community," the department said in a press release.

What you can do:

Those with information about the case are asked to contact Detective B. Odell at 714-548-3811. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.