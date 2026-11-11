ICE arrests 'King of Instagram' Tony Toutouni in Los Angeles

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The Brief Federal immigration officers in Los Angeles arrested Iranian citizen and social media personality Farzad "Tony" Toutouni on Oct. 27. Toutouni has a criminal record spanning decades, a 1999 deportation, and an admitted 2011 illegal reentry via an electric raft from Canada. Authorities have not detailed specific new criminal charges beyond immigration violations, nor clarified whether he is linked to a 2023 homicide at his rental mansion.



Federal immigration officers have arrested Iranian national and social media influencer Farzad "Tony" Toutouni in Los Angeles.

The arrest brings an end to the high-profile lifestyle of an internet personality known as the "King of Instagram" who amassed over a million followers while living in the U.S. following a prior deportation and decades of criminal convictions.

What we know:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers took Toutouni into custody on Oct. 27.

According to authorities, Toutouni, who has also operated under the alias Robert, first entered the country legally in 1983 before an immigration judge issued a removal order in 1993 that was not executed at the time.

A second removal order in 1999 led to his deportation to Mexico, but Toutouni claims he unlawfully reentered the U.S. around April 4, 2011, by crossing the river near Saint Clair, Michigan, on an electric raft purchased in Canada.

Federal authorities state Toutoni has an extensive criminal background beginning in 1989, which includes arrests for criminal threats, criminal conspiracy, and the possession and sale of controlled substances.

Toutouni previously served a sentence of more than 16 months for convictions covering making or passing a fake check, grand theft of an access card, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession or alteration of access card equipment, forgery, kidnapping, robbery, and extortion.

Toutouni maintained an online presence with more than one million Instagram followers, frequently showcasing high-end sports cars, private jets, and explicit adult content.

What we don't know:

Officials have not clarified the full scope of current investigations into Toutouni's alleged ongoing criminal activity.

Additionally, law enforcement has not disclosed whether Toutouni has any direct connection or investigative relevance to the June 2023 murder of Israeli immigrant Emil Lahaziel, who was killed outside the West Hollywood mansion Toutouni was renting at the time.

What's next:

Toutouni will remain in ICE custody while the agency pursues formal immigration removal proceedings to deport him from the U.S.

What you can do:

Members of the public who have information regarding suspicious activity or federal offenses can report tips directly to law enforcement by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by submitting an online tip through the Department of Homeland Security reporting portal.