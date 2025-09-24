VIDEO: OC officers rush into burning house to rescue bedridden elderly woman

The Brief The quick actions of two Westminster officers resulted in a woman being safely rescued from a burning home. The dramatic rescue was captured on their bodyworn cameras.



With lights flashing and sirens blaring, Westminster police officer Baotoan Vu raced against time to save a life.

What they're saying:

"I heard there was a female still inside, my first thought was immediately get her out," Officer Vu explained.

His partner, Jason Stouffer, arrived first and had already busted a window to reach a bedridden elderly woman who was inside while the fire was spreading rapidly.

"The windows were starting to burst, the vehicle caught fire, I knew the fire was going to be spreading quickly," Stouffer stated.

When Officer Vu arrived on scene, he ran as fast as he could to reach the lady and his partner.

Both officers kept reassuring the terrified woman that she was safe with them.

The dramatic rescue was captured on their bodyworn camera.

They carried the woman to safety and let firefighters take over once they arrived.

"It feels great but again something that comes with the job, and I’m glad I was part of it," Vu stated.