Huntington Beach teen sitting in front passenger seat killed Westminster crash that injured 3 others

Authorities on Friday released the name of the teenager that was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Westminster Tuesday night that left three others injured.

Jayda Jean Feeney, 18, of Huntington Beach, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when it collided with concrete barricades surrounding a construction zone. The vehicle landed on top of the barricades over an open construction trench.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area near Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road.

The 18-year-old male driver of the vehicle and two passengers, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Right now authorities are investigating if alcohol or drugs are considered factors in this crash. All three remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Sergeant Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department Traffic Division at (714)548-3770, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by logging on to www.occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.