Westfield Century City parking garage now home to a colorful exhibit called ‘Happy Place’

The third floor of the Westfield Century City parking structure is now housing "Happy Place: The Drive Thru," presented by Subaru.

The exhibit features more than 18 vibrant displays that can all be accessed from the safety of your vehicle during the pandemic.

"Happy Place is this amazing experience where people can drive through using their vehicles and cars during a time where there's not a lot of entertainment going on and they can take part in something really special," said Rob Sherrell, the General Manager of "Happy Place."

Sherrell has been with "Happy Place" since it started. The exhibition has been featured in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Toronto and Australia.

"We have some truly incredible, tremendous installations and activities. We have a giant piano that you can play with your car as you drive over it. We have "Club Happy" which is a nightclub for your car that you dance to. We have music that plays, a light show, fog machines that go off, confetti machines that go off and you can enjoy it all from the safety of your car," said Sherrell.

Sherrell said the feedback has been positive from participants so far.

"We had a sold-out weekend and major celebrities came through and we're just so happy to have such a great reaction after coming back to Los Angeles," said Sherrell.

Participants spoke to FOX 11 about their experience too.

"It's Thanksgiving, and we usually do a family activity and this was the perfect thing because it's safe and fun and it was really great. I recommend it to everybody," said Ana.

"I think personally with the year that we all have had, I know I've lost friends and family members to the Covid crisis, and everything in between. It's good to get out of the house and do something relatively safe to do and have fun, and enjoy it with the family," said Bennie Mayberry.

Prices start at $49.50 per car and more information can be found on their website.