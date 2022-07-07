Man shot, killed after allegedly charging at LAPD officer with knife in Sawtelle

article

One person is dead after a shooting Thursday in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a man armed with a knife near the area of West Pico and Sawtelle boulevards around 5 p.m.

According to LAPD, the suspect still had the knife with him and started charging at the officers. An officer at the scene shot him, ultimately killing him.

An officer at the scene got hurt from falling during Thursday's incident.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.