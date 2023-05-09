Expand / Collapse search

Hundreds of West LA tenants face eviction in fire-plagued apartment complex

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:50AM
West Los Angeles
More than 500 West LA tenants to be evicted

Hundreds of renters at a West Los Angeles apartment complex are looking for a new place to live after finding out they are all being evicted.

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of renters at Barrington Plaza in West Los Angeles are looking for a new place to live after finding out they are being evicted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 11 injured, including 3-month-old baby, in West Los Angeles 25-story apartment fire

The owners of the apartment complex informed all the tenants that everyone needs to move out in order to repair the building’s sprinkler system. The complex has been plagued by fires in the past, including in 2013 and again in 2020.

The $300 million project is expected to impact residents in nearly 600 apartment units. Many of those renters have lived in the building for decades with rent-controlled units.

(Getty Images)

Barrington Plaza residents have up to a year to move out and could receive more than $22,000 in relocation assistance. 
 