78-year-old woman brutally attacked by naked man in West Los Angeles

The Brief An elderly woman was attacked by a homeless man in broad daylight. Construction workers jumped in to intervene and the man was eventually arrested.



A 78-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a naked man, who is believed to be homeless, in West Los Angeles.

What we know:

The woman was targeted by the homeless man near a construction site along South Barrington Avenue. According to a witness who got the video of the incident, the woman was walking near the intersection of South Barrington Avenue and Pico Boulevard before she got attacked in the head in broad daylight.

Construction workers near the 10 Freeway underpass jumped in to intervene and rescue the elderly woman.

The suspected attacker, whose name has not been released as of Thursday, was eventually found by police and was placed in custody.

Big picture view:

The attack has further drawn attention to Los Angeles' homeless crisis. People who work in the area tell FOX 11 that drug use and violence has been a common sight near the freeway underpass where the elderly woman was hit.

What they're saying:

Rick Dreyfus, who witnessed the attack, said the attacker hit the elderly woman in the head.

"He wasn't stopping and he we were screaming and he was totally just bashing her head," Dreyfus said. "I, I really don't want to think about it… she was beaten really bad. She her face was bloody. Her teeth looked like they were broken."