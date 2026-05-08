Smash-and-grab thieves use stolen truck to rob The RealReal in West Hollywood

The Brief At least nine suspects used a stolen GMC Sierra to ram through the storefront of The RealReal in West Hollywood early Friday morning. The group, dressed in black and face coverings, took off in multiple getaway vehicles with an undisclosed amount of high-end luxury merchandise. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage to determine if this heist is linked to a string of recent burglaries on Melrose Avenue.



A brazen overnight smash-and-grab targeted a luxury consignment retailer in West Hollywood, where investigators say a group of thieves used a stolen truck to crash into the storefront and steal high-end merchandise.

What we know:

The break-in happened around 1:30 a.m. at The RealReal in the 8400 block of West Melrose Avenue.

Investigators say at least nine suspects, all described as wearing black clothing and head covers, used a stolen red GMC Sierra truck to ram through the front of the luxury retailer before entering the store and stealing merchandise.

Authorities believe the suspects moved quickly, entering and leaving the store within moments as the alarm sounded. Investigators also believe multiple getaway vehicles were involved in the escape.

The scene remained active Friday morning, with West Hollywood Sheriff’s deputies surrounding the business and shutting down part of Melrose Avenue as the investigation continued.

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Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area, which includes multiple visible security cameras near the store, in an effort to track the suspects’ movements before and after the crime.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the West Hollywood break-in.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said exactly how much merchandise was stolen from the luxury retailer.

What also remains unclear is whether this break-in is connected to a recent string of smash-and-grab burglaries along Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District, roughly two miles east, where multiple businesses were targeted just days earlier.

In that case, several storefronts were damaged in a rapid series of break-ins, and at least one suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities have not indicated whether the incidents may be linked.