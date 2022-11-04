Armed thief robs victim in broad daylight, runs him down with car on Sunset Blvd. in WeHo

A man is recovering after being hit by a car during an armed robbery in West Hollywood Friday morning.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9000 block of Sunset Blvd. around 9:10 a.m. for reports of men fighting.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle enter a parking lot and pull up to a man who just got out of his white Tesla. The suspect, armed with a gun, runs towards the victim. The victim appears to fight back then flees by running away, but the suspect chased him through the parking lot.

Another surveillance video shows the victim fly off the hood of the vehicle and land on the floor. The driver, now shirtless, gets out and appears to rob the man.

The vehicle, described as a gray 4-door Infiniti, fled eastbound on Sunset Blvd.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850.