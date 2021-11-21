West Hollywood stabbing: Man accused of attacking random shopper outside a Whole Foods in custody

article

A man accused of stabbing a random shopper outside a Whole Foods in West Hollywood is in custody after a days-long search for the suspect.

Back on November 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a stabbing at the Whole Foods in the 7800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. Upon arrival, a shopper was spotted bleeding from his neck and arms.

LASD was told the shopper had just picked up his groceries and was on his way home when the stabbing suspect – later identified as 44-year-old David Cook – began attacking him outside the Whole Foods.

The shopper told LASD he didn't know Cook and that the attack was unprovoked. The shopper was rushed to the hospital that Monday night, but has since been released and is recovering at home, LASD said.

On Sunday, LASD announced Cook was detained near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Martel Avenue after Los Angeles (City) Police Department officers responded to a call of Cook being spotted in that area.

Cook is being charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

