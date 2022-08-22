West Hollywood launches new initiative to curb drink-spiking at bars and restaurants

The city of West Hollywood has launched a new initiative to try to curb the growing problem of drink-spiking at bars and restaurants.

The West Hollywood City Council approved a plan to purchase and distribute drink-spiking test strips to businesses and patrons. The test strips are designed to detect the possible presence of "date rape" drugs, such as GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate) or ketamine. The test-strip user drops a small amount of drink liquid on the testing patch, which turns a color such as red or blue if drugs are present.

City leaders and volunteers walked the streets of West Hollywood Monday to hand out free test strips to businesses and patrons.

One of the volunteers, Mito Aviles, said he believes the initiative is important for his West Hollywood community.

"I wanted to come out and help with this program because I think there's an importance to what's happening in our community in the sense of here in our bars in the LGBTQ community. I feel like there's an importance and a need for people to know what's in their drinks, where they're going, and to not to leave their drinks behind without them being covered, so this initiative helps with that so that there are no surprises," said Aviles.

Sepi Shyne, the Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of West Hollywood, brought forward the initiative with Councilmember John Erickson.

"We've been looking at nightlife safety issues, and we really want to be ahead of the curve and in partnership with our nightlife because they're all invested in helping to create a more safe environment," Shyne said. "We thought let's get these test strips and hand them out to our businesses."

Shyne said earlier this year, the city council passed another item that requires bars and restaurants in West Hollywood to train bartenders about drink-spiking at establishments.

"It is a growing problem everywhere in the entire region, and anywhere that there are bars in the United States. This issue is happening so we are being innovative as a city to move this forward and to let any predators know, you will be caught. We are giving people test strips so don't come to our city anymore," said Shyne.

The West Hollywood City Council convened a study session on nightlife safety Monday. During that session, Keely Field, who is on the Women's Advisory Board shared her experience of having her drink spiked. West Hollywood resident, Shane Ivan Nash, also spoke to the group with his emotional testimony.

"It is shocking to see that our community had to take it to this level but at the same time, I'm very proud of the city council. I've been actively working with the city and advising the council on my personal story, and that's brought to light so many gaps in the city's services," said Nash.

Nash said he had his drink spiked and was assaulted in December.

"I, myself was drugged and raped. I have personal damage to my chest that I still have yet to have surgery to correct. I'm still working on my own case and I still have no real answers clearly on what the Sheriff's Department is going to do to actually take action on this case. We don't know if this [West Hollywood] has become a playground for people, and if this has become some sort of underground area where people know they can come and never be held accountable," said Nash.

City council members heard Nash's story and directed the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to investigate his case further and bring the possible suspect in for questioning within the next 30 days.

Nash believes the test strips could have helped with his case.

"I think it would've made a huge difference in my case. If I had known I had that resource just in my jacket pocket and I was feeling a little weird, I would have at least been able to test my drink," said Nash.

West Hollywood city officials released the following information:

West Hollywood is home to more than 200 entertainment-oriented businesses, such as restaurants, lounges, bars, and nightclubs. There have been reports of individuals feeling that they may have been drugged ("roofied") at entertainment venues. Some community members have raised concerns about feeling uncomfortable filing criminal reports. Community safety is always the City of West Hollywood’s number-one priority and the City takes all claims seriously. The City and the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station urge anyone who believes they are a victim of any crime – or anyone in the community with any public safety concerns – to reach out to the Sheriff’s Station 24/7 at 310-855-8850. In an emergency, always call 911.

