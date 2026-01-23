Attempted robbery suspect shot dead during surveillance operation in West Hills

A shooting in Los Angeles' West Hills neighborhood left one person dead after authorities say detectives observed an attempted armed robbery in a shopping center parking lot. Authorities said the incident unfolded during a surveillance operation tied to recent robberies in the area.

What we know:

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau were conducting a follow-up investigation into recent robberies in the Malibu Lost Hills area when they witnessed a suspect approach a woman in a parking lot armed with a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s investigators, the detectives were conducting surveillance in front of a Michael’s store when the suspect allegedly attempted to rob the woman.

"Two of the detectives exited their vehicle and attempted to make contact and detain the suspect when the deputy-involved shooting occurred," said Lieutenant Steve DeJong with the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

The suspect was struck and died at the scene. Authorities say a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was recovered. No detectives were injured.

A second suspect, believed to be connected to the first, fled the scene in a white sedan during the shooting and was later detained in Agoura Hills.

Family members at the scene told reporters the suspect was an 18-year-old Riverside County resident and that the second suspect was his girlfriend. He was identified Friday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as Brandon Goytia.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the suspect opened fire on detectives before being shot.

The investigation remains ongoing.