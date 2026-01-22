Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in shooting outside a Los Angeles Michaels in San Fernando Valley

Published  January 22, 2026 9:25pm PST
West Hills
Shooting outside Michaels in West Hills

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A deadly shooting is under investigation at a Michaels arts and craft store in Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the shooting scene in the Fallbrook Center Michaels parking lot in West Hills on Thursday, January 22. 

FOX 11's crew at the scene reports at least one person is dead in the incident.

What we don't know:

As of 9 p.m., it is unknown who pulled the trigger, who got shot or what prompted the shooting to take place in the first place.

Officials have not released the identity of the person shot and killed in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

