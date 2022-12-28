Expand / Collapse search

Chemical spill at West Hills medical facility prompts evacuation

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a chemical spill, according to authorities. 

It happened at the facility located at 7320 N. Woodlake Avenue around 2:15 p.m. 

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a small amount of mercury spilled on the floor and wall of one room; no one was exposed to the mercury. 

Authorities are making sure the HVAC system does not spread any hazardous vapors at this time. 

No medical complaints have been reported. 