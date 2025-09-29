2 cars chase each other in apparent road rage at shopping center in West Covina

The Brief An apparent road rage incident involving two cars smashing into each other was filmed in a West Covina shopping center. Witnesses said the incident started on nearby streets and moved into the shopping center parking lot. West Covina Police responded to the scene, but the cars had already left, and no other vehicles appeared to have been hit.



Footage of an apparent wild road rage incident is going viral online. It happened last Friday when two cars appeared to chase one another in a shopping center off Sunset and Francisquito avenues in West Covina.

The cars continued to smash into one another. At one point, the bumper of one of the cars appeared to fall off.

"The good thing is nobody was walking or the kids because I know that would be very, very dangerous," said Jacqueline Cambron.

The staff at Louie's Liquor store had a front-row seat to the chaos.

"I made a joke and said 'oh look people really are racing to try the new Buzz Ball' and she looks up and goes 'no Drea, look' and we see them racing diagonally through the parking lot and I pulled out my phone and started recording," said Drea Cano, an employee of Louie's Liquor.

She captured the moment the cars crashed right in front of the DD's Discounts store. It's unclear what led up to this incident, but witnesses said it started on nearby streets then poured over into the parking lot.

"I'm just glad that nobody got hurt because the whole parking lot was full, people were everywhere," said Arlene Cano, an employee of Louie's Liquor who witnessed it.

West Covina Police did respond but the cars had already left by the time officers arrived, though. It does not appear that any other vehicles were hit.