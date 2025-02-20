VIDEO: Man accused of carjacking Uber driver in West Covina busted by officers

The Brief An Uber driver reported being carjacked by a suspect who initially asked for a ride. The driver agreed, but the suspect jumped into the driver's seat and sped off.



A man accused of carjacking an Uber driver in West Covina was arrested thanks to the swift work of officers with the West Covina Police Department.

The takedown was caught on camera.

What we know:

West Covina PD officers were called to a gas station after an Uber driver reported he had been carjacked.

Prior to the incident, the victim said the suspect was on his bicycle and asked for a ride. The Uber driver initially refused but later agreed to drop off the bicyclist at a nearby location.

Officers said as the suspect placed his bike into the trunk, he then jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off with the victim on top of him.

Authorities said the suspect threatened to crash the vehicle if the Uber driver didn’t get out of his own vehicle.

Eventually, the suspect crashed into a pole and ran away from the scene.

Officers later located the suspect at a car dealership near the scene of the crime. He was subsequently taken into custody.

The incident was also posted to the department's Instagram page using Kendrick Lamar's song "peekaboo."

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.