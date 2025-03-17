Puddle of Mudd’s lead singer, Wes Scantlin, arrested in LA

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

Wes Scantlin attends the Justice For Women International and Children Uniting Nations' 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration at Warner Bros. Estate on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

TORRANCE, Calif. – Puddle of Mudd’s lead singer, Wesley Scantlin, has found himself in a puddle of trouble.

He was taken into custody after Torrance Police responded to a home in the area.

What we know:

On Tuesday, March 11, officers were called to a home in Torrance.

A short time later, Scantlin was arrested by Torrance PD officers following an incident involving allegations of domestic violence and drug possession.

The rocker was booked into the Torrance City Jail.

In 2012, the singer was arrested following an in-flight disturbance in Texas after being removed from a cross-country flight. The charges were later dropped.

What we don't know:

A press release provided by the police department said the charges related to the allegations are pending based on court proceedings.

Torrance PD added they cannot provide additional details or comments at this time due the ongoing nature of the investigation.