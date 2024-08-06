Those looking for an affordable treat to cool off are in luck: Wendy’s is offering a $1 Frosty for the rest of summer - the latest restaurant chain with a budget-friendly deal to lure in price-conscious diners.

The chain on Monday announced the deal, which is for a small Frosty at participating U.S. restaurants through Sept. 15.

Customers can choose between the classic chocolate treat or the seasonal Triple Berry Frosty. There’s also no limit on how many times customers can score the deal, Wendy’s said.

Wendy's has $1 Frostys through September. (Photo: Wendy's)

"Somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, there's some debate on how to enjoy a Frosty," Wendy’s wrote in a press release about the deal. "A spoon? Straw? With fries?"

Wendy’s noted how 70% of Frosty fans use a spoon to eat it, while Gen Z customers are the most likely to choose a french fry as their preferred utensil, citing a national survey conducted by the fast food chain.

Restaurant industry faces inflation-wearing customers

Wendy’s is among the major restaurant companies that are dealing with inflation-weary customers who appear to be eating out less often.

Last month, McDonald’s reported that sales had dipped for the first time since the pandemic – and in May, the burger chain launched a new $5 meal deal to help lure in customers.

Other fast-food giants have done the same, including Sonic’s $1.99 menu, Burger King's $5 "Your Way Meal," a $10 Total Package Meal at Jimmy John’s , and even Starbucks with a lower-priced "pairings menu."

Last week, IHOP said it was bringing back its $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes .

This story was reported from Cincinnati.