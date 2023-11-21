WeHo business owners protest city's continuous wage increases, PTO requirements

Local business owners in West Hollywood are expressing their frustrations with city policies, claiming that the regulations and escalating costs are jeopardizing the survival of their establishments. Specifically, business owners are advocating for an end to mandatory paid time off for part-time employees, as well as continuous wage increases, asserting that these rules place them at a distinct disadvantage compared to other restaurants in Los Angeles County.

The debate over mandatory paid time off has ignited concerns within the local business community, with owners emphasizing the economic challenges they face. According to the owners, the current policies create an added financial burden, making it difficult for businesses to compete effectively with counterparts in neighboring areas.

The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) organized the "MY WEHO: KEEP WEHO OPEN" campaign, culminating in a protest march on Monday. The demonstration, beginning at La Bohème and concluding at West Hollywood Park, aimed to highlight the challenges faced by businesses and the urgent need for policy reforms. The campaign, reflected through "MY WEHO" signs in business windows, called for the suspension of the Consumer Price Index increase for 2024, the adoption of a total compensation model, and a revision of Paid Time Off policies.

Genevieve Morrill, President & CEO of WHCC, addressed the City Council, emphasizing the critical state of businesses and proposing necessary changes.

As the dialogue continues between West Hollywood business owners and city officials, the outcome of these discussions may have a significant impact on the local business landscape. The issue highlights the delicate balance between supporting workers' rights and ensuring the economic viability of businesses in the region.

Business owners are seeking a more flexible approach to labor policies, advocating for changes that they believe will better align with the needs of small businesses in West Hollywood. The ongoing conversation reflects the broader challenges faced by businesses as they navigate evolving regulations and economic pressures.

As the community awaits further developments, the concerns raised by West Hollywood business owners underscore the complex dynamics at play in the effort to strike a balance between labor regulations and the sustainability of local businesses.